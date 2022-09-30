New batting record by Ragama CC’s run machine Nishan Madushka

Ragama CC’s run machine Nishan Madushka set a new batting record when he reached the milestone of 1,000 runs for a Sri Lanka first-class domestic season in the least number of innings – nine. No other batsmen has made it in less than ten innings in a season.

Madushka, crossed the landmark during his second innings knock of 70 for Ragama CC against Kandy Customs CC at Thurstan College grounds last Sunday. Unfortunately for Madushka his achievement was overshadowed by Ragama CC’s shock defeat by 67 runs to Kandy Customs CC.