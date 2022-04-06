National Sports Council resigns

National Sports Council (NSC) members headed by former National Skipper Mahela Jayawardene have resigned and it’s confirmed by Sports Director General Amal Edirisooriya yesterday.

The Sports Director General himself is also a member of the 14 member National Sports Council appointed by the former Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa in August 2020 to advise the Sports Minister on sports policy matters. The DG Sports further added that all committee members have tendered their resignation after the decision taken on April 4…