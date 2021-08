The Sri Lankan cricketers have decided to help purchase a Rs. 3.7 million ventilator for the Kalubowila (Colombo South) Teaching Hospital to set up an ICU Unit to assist COVID-19 affected patients.

As an initial contribution, Sri Lanka’s white ball captain and winning SLC Greys team captain Dasun Shanaka donated his prize money of Rs. 200,000 that he won as Dialog SLC Invitational T20 League Player of the Tournament to the cause.