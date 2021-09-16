in Featured News

More trouble for Sri Lanka ahead of T20 World Cup as Kusal Perera suffers hamstring injury

104 Views 0 Comments

Kusal Perera - Sri Lanka Cricket News

Even before the 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Proteas on Tuesday night began to sink in, Sri Lanka had to come to reality with the fact that they might have to go to next month’s T-20 World Cup without their best player.

Kusal Janith Perera top scored in the Sri Lankan innings in the third T-20 International and looked a class apart from rest of his team mates. However, he did not come to feiled and instead Dinesh Chandimal kept wickets. KJP had recovered after testing positive for COVID and many thought that he may have had breathing issues. However, after the game news emerged that KJP was down with a hamstring injury…

Read full article

ICC T20 World Cup 2021Kusal PereraLahiru Madushanka

Leave a Comment