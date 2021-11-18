Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower in isolation after Sri Lanka fielding coach Shane McDermott tests Covid-19 positive

Sri Lanka fielding coach Shane McDermott has tested positive for Covid-19 days out from the start of the first Test between Sri Lanka and the West Indies in Galle starting November 21. He is now self-isolating, away from the team hotel.

McDermott’s was the only positive result from a round of testing that saw all players and staff tested, however he is understood to have been in close contact with head coach Mickey Arthur, batting coach Grant Flower and physio Brett Harrop – all of whom are self-isolating as well…