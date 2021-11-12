10 more players added to Lanka Premier League squads

Sri Lanka Cricket forwarded the names of the following deserving players to the LPL Franchise Holders to be included in their respective squads.
Out of the given list of players, franchisees are expected to pick two each.
The ‘Pick Order’ of the players will be decided in consultation with the Franchise Holders in due course.
The list of names forwarded.
Angelo Mathews
Dinesh Chandimal
Kusal Janith Perera
Dhananjaya de Silva
Akila Dananjaya
Praveen Jayawickrama
Minod Bhanuka
Sadeera Samarawickrama
Ashan Priyanjan
Shiran Fernando