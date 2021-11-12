10 more players added to Lanka Premier League squads

Sri Lanka Cricket forwarded the names of the following deserving players to the LPL Franchise Holders to be included in their respective squads.

Out of the given list of players, franchisees are expected to pick two each.

The ‘Pick Order’ of the players will be decided in consultation with the Franchise Holders in due course.

The list of names forwarded.

Angelo Mathews

Dinesh Chandimal

Kusal Janith Perera

Dhananjaya de Silva

Akila Dananjaya

Praveen Jayawickrama

Minod Bhanuka

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Ashan Priyanjan

Shiran Fernando