Many foreign applicants for Sri Lanka Cricket’s vacant head coach post

Quite a number of foreign coaches, along with local coaches, have applied for the job of Head Coach of the Sri Lanka cricket team after Sri Lanka Cricket closed the applications on 14 December.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) CEO Ashley de Silva said that a lot of foreign coaches from Australia, England, South Africa and all over, as well as locals, have applied for the post left vacant by the departure of Mickey Arthur, who quit the job on the completion of his two-year contract with SLC in the first week of December to take up a new position with English county Derbyshire. “We have shared the summarised applicants with the Technical and Advisory Committee and are in the process of short listing it now,” said de Silva.