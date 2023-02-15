in Featured News

Malady affecting national ODI team filters down to Sri Lanka ‘A’

Sri Lanka ‘A’ suffered from the same malady that is affecting the national ODI team when they were bowled out well inside 50 overs for 230 in the first unofficial ODI against England Lions at the R. Premadasa Stadium yesterday.

