Mahela joins squad as Sri Lanka look to move forward with confidence

Former captain Mahela Jayawardena joined the Sri Lanka T20 squad in Australia on Friday, as the team prepares to take up the challenge in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which begins from October 16. Jayawardena, who joined the side in the capacity of Consultant Coach, will mainly provide strategic planning while the coaching staff, headed by Englishman Chris Silverwood, continues to manage the side’s training and conditioning.“It’s still premature to say what’s on the list. I will observe the squad and their training programmes first,” Jayawardena told the Sunday Times hours prior to his departure to Australia.