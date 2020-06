Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga has come to the aid of disgraced young fast bowler Shehan Madushanka and stated that mistakes happen and everybody deserved a second chance to rehabilitate himself.

“Madushanka is a long term investment who would be an asset to the nation. We need to find out the real reasons behind him using drugs. It may be an escape to his personal problems but this is not the only and the best solution for it,” Malinga told the Daily News.