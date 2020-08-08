Lanka Premier League set to take-off on August 28 sans glamour

Sri Lankans have been starved of cricket since February when several scheduled tours were postponed due to the global health crisis. Any cricket now will be like manna from heaven for players and fans alike.

“We are hoping to get at least 10-20 per cent of the full capacity to the venues but this depends on health authorities,” said Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva. “We have made a request to them in this regard.”

After many failed attempts to revive the tournament, SLC is finally on track to stage it, heralding what it says is a new chapter in the country’s cricket history…