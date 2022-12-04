LPL-3 kicks off at Hambantota tomorrow with star-studded cast

The third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is set to kick-off tomorrow at Hambantota with a star-studded cast that sees 42 Sri Lankan cricketers and 30 overseas players in action over a period of three weeks.

The Sri Lankan players include the 18 (sans Dushmantha Chameera and Danushka Gunathilaka) who took part in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia plus former captains Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal and openers Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando, both of whom will mark their return to competitive cricket following injuries.