Official broadcasters list for Sri Lanka vs West Indies series

Cricket fans will have the opportunity to follow live action of Sri Lanka’s tour of the West Indies on TV screens and devices across the world, Cricket West Indies has announced.
“Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirms the widest ever access to live broadcast, radio and digital rights for West Indies fans in the Caribbean and around the world for the upcoming International home series against Sri Lanka,” CWI said in a statement today, revealing the list of entities licensed to cover the tour.
Highlights of the every match will be available after each game on CWI’s offical YouTube channel, the West Indies cricket board further added.
Television and streaming coverage:
- Caribbean – Flow Sports TV and Flow Sports App
- Sri Lanka – 1st T20I, Windies Cricket YouTube Channel | Rest of Series via Rupavahini and Universal Link Ceylon
- Bangladesh – Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel &Toffee App
- Canada – ATN
- India & Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal – FanCode
- New Zealand – Sky New Zealand
- Sub-Saharan Africa – SuperSport
- UK – BT Sport
- USA – ESPN+
- All other Countries – Windies Cricket YouTube channel
Live Radio
- Antigua – ABS
- Barbados – 105 Vibe CT, 106 Sangeet FM & CBC
- BVI – CBN
- Dominica – Vibes FM
- Grenada – Real Fm & GBN
- Guyana – News Talk
- Jamaica – KLASFM 89
- Trinidad & Tobago – Hot Like Pepper
