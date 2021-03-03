Official broadcasters list for Sri Lanka vs West Indies series

Cricket fans will have the opportunity to follow live action of Sri Lanka’s tour of the West Indies on TV screens and devices across the world, Cricket West Indies has announced.

“Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirms the widest ever access to live broadcast, radio and digital rights for West Indies fans in the Caribbean and around the world for the upcoming International home series against Sri Lanka,” CWI said in a statement today, revealing the list of entities licensed to cover the tour.

Highlights of the every match will be available after each game on CWI’s offical YouTube channel, the West Indies cricket board further added.

Television and streaming coverage:

Caribbean – Flow Sports TV and Flow Sports App

– Flow Sports TV and Flow Sports App Sri Lanka – 1st T20I, Windies Cricket YouTube Channel | Rest of Series via Rupavahini and Universal Link Ceylon

– 1st T20I, Windies Cricket YouTube Channel | Rest of Series via Rupavahini and Universal Link Ceylon Bangladesh – Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel &Toffee App

– Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel &Toffee App Canada – ATN

– ATN India & Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal – FanCode

– FanCode New Zealand – Sky New Zealand

– Sky New Zealand Sub-Saharan Africa – SuperSport

– SuperSport UK – BT Sport

– BT Sport USA – ESPN+

– ESPN+ All other Countries – Windies Cricket YouTube channel

Live Radio

Antigua – ABS

Barbados – 105 Vibe CT, 106 Sangeet FM & CBC

BVI – CBN

Dominica – Vibes FM

Grenada – Real Fm & GBN

Guyana – News Talk

Jamaica – KLASFM 89

Trinidad & Tobago – Hot Like Pepper

