Lasith Croospulle (122*) guides Sri Lanka A to strong start

Opener Lasith Croospulle stroked an unbeaten knock of 122 as Sri Lanka ‘A’ scored 190 for 3 wickets at close on the opening day which was spoiled by rain in the second four-day unofficial Test match against England Lions played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium yesterday. It was 24-year-old right-hander Croospulle’s day as he played in his usual aggressive style to build up the innings but rain halted the game and the two umpires Gamini Dissanayake and Ravindra Kottachchi decided to call off the game with 45 overs to spare.