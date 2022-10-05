Lankan lions commence practices in Melbourne ahead of T-20 World Cup

The Sri Lankan cricket team has already started their preparation for the T20 World Cup in Melbourne. They reached Australia on October 3 and are training to adjust to their new conditions. “We had a four-day training session at Pallekele before the Australian tour and now we reached Melbourne and had our first training session on last Sunday (4th) at Junction Oval grounds”, said Sri Lanka cricket Manager Mahinda Halangoda in an interview with the Aus-News Lanka which conducted by presenter Sahan Weerasekera.