Sri Lanka squad for series against South Africa

Batsmen Kusal Perera and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, both of whom missed out on the recently concluded Dialog SLC Invitational T20 League, will return for the white ball series against South Africa starting on 2 September at the R. Premadasa Stadium […] A 23-member squad has been named for the six matches against South Africa.

Sri Lanka ODI and T20I squad (subject to Sports Ministry ratification): Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mahesh Theekshana, Pulina Tharanga, Ramesh Mendis, and Ashen Bandara.