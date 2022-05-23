Kusal Mendis 'under observation' in Dhaka hospital after complaining of chest pain

Kusal Mendis is still in a Dhaka hospital, after leaving the field holding his chest minutes before lunch on the first day of the second Test, but an ECG test has “come out clear”. The doctors “suspect muscle spasms” as the reason for his discomfort, Sri Lanka team manager Mahinda Halangoda said, adding that Mendis is “still under observation”.

It was the 23rd over of the Test, with Bangladesh in their first innings, when Mendis appeared in discomfort and lay down on the field. He was immediately tended to by the Sri Lankan medical staff. He left the playing area holding his chest soon after.

In the initial update, BCB doctor Manzur Hossain Chowdhury had said that Mendis had to be taken to the hospital for “proper diagnosis and better management”. According to Chowdhury, Mendis was suffering from dehydration leading into the match, which could be a reason behind his discomfort.

It is unclear at this stage how long he will be in the hospital for, and on his participation in the Dhaka Test…