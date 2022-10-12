in Featured News

Kusal Mendis stars in Sri Lanka’s 33-run win over Zimbabwe

Opener Kusal Mendis stroked a fine knock of 54 in 29 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes as Sri Lanka recorded a 33 run victory over Zimbabwe in their World Cup T-20 warm up cricket fixture played at Melbourne Cricket Stadium yesterday.

