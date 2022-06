Kusal Mendis became a father for the first time last Sunday (19 June) on Fathers Day. Sri Lankan Cricketer Kusal Mendis entered fartherhood despite his hamstring injury as he is busy welcoming good news back to back. After knocking down Australia to help his side lead the series by 2-1, on Sunday night he received the best news of his life. Monday morning he had to rush to Colombo Private Hospital to see his new family member.