Former Test Cricket Captain Kumar Sangakkara requests the general public to not be afraid of and resist quarantine, but to engage in the process by treating it as a social responsibility.

He further said that he too engaged in self-quarantine as he had arrived back at the country just last week following a tour in England.

The former test captain made the following comments on a telephone conversation to the special COVID-19 program aired on News 1st this morning (March 22)…