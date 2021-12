Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed consultant coach of the Sri Lanka men’s senior team, as well as the men’s Under-19 and the Sri Lanka A teams for a period of one year, starting January 1, 2022.

A Sri Lanka Cricket press statement said that the former captain “will be in charge of the overall cricketing element of the national teams” and also provide “strategic support” for players and the management teams at SLC’s high-performance centre.