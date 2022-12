Jaffna Kings’ spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth ended with fine figures of 3 for 30 as they won by 24 runs according to the (D/L method) over Kandy Falcons in their rain-hit qualifier 1 LPL match played at the R. Premadasa Stadium yesterday. Table leaders Kandy Falcons led by Wanindu Hasaranga chose to bat first. However, their plans did not pan out properly, piling on 143 for 8 wickets in 20 overs. During the chase, Jaffna Kings were 98 for 3 after 11 overs when the game was interrupted by rain.