Jaffna beat Colombo by 2 wickets for third successive IPL title

Jaffna Kings led by Thisara Perera recorded a 2-wicket win with 4 balls to spare over Colombo Stars in the final to win the third successive LPL title at the R. Premadasa yesterday.

Jaffna KingsLanka Premier League (LPL)

