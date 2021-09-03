IPG announces new owner for Dambulla franchise in LPL

Innovative Production Group (IPG) FZE, the official right holders of Lanka Premier League (LPL) for 2020-2024, unveiled London-based HAMRO CEO Q. Khan as the new owner for the Dambulla Giants in the prestigious T20 league of the Island nation. HAMRO head office is in London’s financial district of Canary Wharf.

A pioneer in the real estate sector and well known for his entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavours, Khan’s involvement in the game is exemplary. He is actively involved in cricketing communities both at grass root levels and at the professional first-class level.