India will arrive in Sri Lanka on June 28 for an ODI and T20I series, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed.

The tour will see the Indian cricket team play three ODIs and three T20Is against the hosts starting with the first ODI on July 13.

All matches will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, also known as Khettarama Stadium, in Colombo.

The three ODIs are consequential as they count towards the ICC’s World Cup Super League, which provides a pathway to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

The visitors will quarantine in their hotel rooms from June 29 to July 1 after which they will continue in a quarantined environment but be allowed to attend practise sessions, SLC said in a statement.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021 schedule

Jun 28 – India arrival

Jul 13 – 1st ODI (D/N) – Premadasa Stadium

Jul 16 – 2nd ODI (D/N) – Premadasa Stadium

Jul 18 – 3rd ODI (D/N) – Premadasa Stadium

–

Jul 21 – 1st T20I (N) – Premadasa Stadium

Jul 23 – 2nd T20I (N) – Premadasa Stadium

Jul 25 – 3rd T20I (N) – Premadasa Stadium

Jul 26 – India departure

