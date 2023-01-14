India seek whitewash, Lankans aim to avoid

Batter Ashen Bandara and spinner Jeffrey Vandersay could replace batter Dhananjaya de Silva and spinner Dunith Wellalage in the playing XI as Sri Lanka look to avoid a series whitewash against India in the third and final ODI scheduled to be played at Thiruvananthapuram this afternoon.
I think it is safe to say that batting lineup has not worked for us. Batters need to setup but Kusal has not done well at 3. We should just continue to let him open. Asalanka at 3. Need a little bit of experience in the line up too. Hope KJP is fit and in form.