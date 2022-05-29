India agrees to play T20 series against crisis-hit Sri Lanka

India has agreed to play Sri Lanka in a two-match T20 series before or after the Asia Cup to allow its close ally to earn some valuable foreign currency. Sri Lanka is in a major Forex crisis and cricket is the only sport that regularly brings in dollars to the country.

The Board of Control for India (BCCI) has been a generous friend, having helped its neighbour in times of trouble by sending their national team to Sri Lanka and they have agreed once again when Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) made a request…