SLC Invitational T20: Shanaka donates prize money to hospital

In a humanitarian gesture, the Skipper of the winning SLC Greys outfit Dasun Shanaka, who is also the national white-ball team Captain, said that he was donating his entire prize money of Rs. 200,000, which he won as the Player of the Tournament, to the Kalubowila Hospital to help them fix a ventilator.

“We came to know that they are preparing a separate unit to fix a ventilator at the Kalubowila Hospital as the situation in the country due to the current pandemic is getting worse. As cricketers what we can do is to support them to fix the ventilator…