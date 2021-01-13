in Featured News, News

How to watch the England vs Sri Lanka Test series

How to watch the England vs Sri Lanka Test series - Live Stream

The two-match ICC Test Championship series between England and Sri Lanka begins on January 14 in Galle and the live action will be beamed across a number of territories.

Schedule

1st Test – Jan 14-18 – 04:30 GMT – Galle
2nd Test – Jan 22-26 – 04:30 GMT – Galle

Live Streaming

Sri Lanka: Dialog (mobile) and Sri Lanka Cricket’s YouTube channel
USA: Willow TV
India: SonyLiv

TV Broadcasters

Sri Lanka: Channel Eye and Ten Cricket
UK: Sky Sports
India: Sony Ten 2
USA: Willow TV
South Africa: SuperSport

England in Sri Lanka 2021

