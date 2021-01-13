How to watch the England vs Sri Lanka Test series

The two-match ICC Test Championship series between England and Sri Lanka begins on January 14 in Galle and the live action will be beamed across a number of territories.
Schedule
1st Test – Jan 14-18 – 04:30 GMT – Galle
2nd Test – Jan 22-26 – 04:30 GMT – Galle
Live Streaming
Sri Lanka: Dialog (mobile) and Sri Lanka Cricket’s YouTube channel
USA: Willow TV
India: SonyLiv
TV Broadcasters
Sri Lanka: Channel Eye and Ten Cricket
UK: Sky Sports
India: Sony Ten 2
USA: Willow TV
South Africa: SuperSport
