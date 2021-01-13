How to watch the England vs Sri Lanka Test series

The two-match ICC Test Championship series between England and Sri Lanka begins on January 14 in Galle and the live action will be beamed across a number of territories.

Schedule

1st Test – Jan 14-18 – 04:30 GMT – Galle

2nd Test – Jan 22-26 – 04:30 GMT – Galle

Live Streaming

Sri Lanka: Dialog (mobile) and Sri Lanka Cricket’s YouTube channel

USA: Willow TV

India: SonyLiv

TV Broadcasters

Sri Lanka: Channel Eye and Ten Cricket

UK: Sky Sports

India: Sony Ten 2

USA: Willow TV

South Africa: SuperSport

