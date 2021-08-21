Dialog Invitational T20 League to cost SLC 90 million rupees

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that it had budgeted Rs. 60 million to conduct the Dialog SLC Invitational T20 League currently taking place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, but the figure could go up to about Rs. 90 million due to the change of dates and hotels and additional expenses for PCR tests.

SLC were forced to reschedule some matches and change hotels following the identification of some employees of the hotel, where the players and support staff were staying, testing COVID-19 positive. The players and the support staff were subsequently shifted to two different hotels as a precautionary measure.