Watch highlights: Sri Lanka’s new mystery spinner takes four wickets on debut to help seal series win against Proteas

Debutant spinner Maheesh Theekshana claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka hammered South Africa by 78 runs in the third one-day international to clinch the series 2-1 on Tuesday.

The hosts bowled out South Africa for 125 in 30 overs while chasing a target of 204 in Colombo. Theekshana, who picked up a wicket on his first ball in international cricket, returned figures of 4-37.

Earlier Sri Lanka posted 203-9 in their 50 overs after they elected to bat first with Charith Asalanka scoring 47.

The two sides will now play three Twenty20 internationals starting Friday at the same venue.

