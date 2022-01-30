Head coach hunt continues after Ford, Farbrace snub

The hunt for Mickey Arthur’s replacement as national Head Coach has met a roadblock with two earmarked candidates, Graham Ford and Paul Farbrace, turning their backs on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). This means the process will take much longer than expected with SLC confirming that Rumesh Ratnayake–the interim Head Coach–will oversee the team during the Test and T20 series against India, which follows the five-match T20 series against Australia next month.

Both Ford and Farbrace worked with SLC twice each in their careers. The group entrusted with selecting the Head Coach was keen to secure one of them. Asked why Ford and Farbrace rejected the offer, SLC CEO Ashley de Silva declined to shed any light but said the vacancy will be filled in due course with the right candidate…