Hasaranga: 'We have to bring our batting and bowling up to the same level'

Our bowling is alright, but the batting needs to catch up before the World Cup. Wanindu Hasaranga, easily the most high-profile cricketer in Sri Lanka’s T20 side now, took four wickets in the second match against Australia and brought his team back into the match. But in the end, the target was too meagre. Australia needed only 125 to win the match and seal the series.

“There’s a weakness in our lower middle order and lower order,” Hasaranga said after his team lost the second T20I. “Right now, they are a little bit out of form, and we have to accept that. Our target is the World Cup. If we can add 10% more on the batting side in the next match, and in the series coming up, we’ll be in a much better place. In these two games our batting had a few small mistakes.”

“In the series to come, we have to bring our batting and bowling up to the same level,” Hasaranga said. “On the bowling front we’re doing pretty well. If we can make a close match out of a match like this when they were just chasing 125, that means our bowling is in good shape. I think by October [when the World Cup starts] we will get better as we play more and more matches.”