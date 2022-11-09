Hasaranga back as No. 1 T20I bowler; Raza No. 4 among allrounders

Wanindu Hasaranga has regained the top spot among T20I bowlers, replacing Rashid Khan, after a successful T20 World Cup, where he picked up 15 wickets in eight matches.
