Hasaranga back as No. 1 T20I bowler; Raza No. 4 among allrounders

Wanindu Hasaranga has regained the top spot among T20I bowlers, replacing Rashid Khan, after a successful T20 World Cup, where he picked up 15 wickets in eight matches.

