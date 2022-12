Sri Lanka’s 2022 Asia Cup winning duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, England and Australia’s ICC T20 Men’s World Cup winners Adil Rashid and Matthew Wade, respectively, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa will make their Pakistan Super League (PSL) debuts in the eighth edition of the tournament, which will be held across four cities from February 13 to March 19, 2023.