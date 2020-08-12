in Featured News

Namal Rajapaksa becomes Sri Lanka’s youngest Sports Minister

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Hambantota district MP Namal Rajapaksa has been appointed as the new Minister of Sports in Sri Lanka.

Namal Rajapaksa took oaths as Minister of Sports and Youth affairs before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

