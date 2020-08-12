Namal Rajapaksa becomes Sri Lanka’s youngest Sports Minister

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Hambantota district MP Namal Rajapaksa has been appointed as the new Minister of Sports in Sri Lanka.
Namal Rajapaksa took oaths as Minister of Sports and Youth affairs before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Hambantota district MP Namal Rajapaksa has been appointed as the new Minister of Sports in Sri Lanka.
Namal Rajapaksa took oaths as Minister of Sports and Youth affairs before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.
Don't have an account? Register
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.