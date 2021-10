Five Test cricketers, two brothers and two sons of former Test cricketers, figure in the 22-member Sri Lanka ‘A’ squad picked to meet Pakistan ‘A’ in a two-match four-day unofficial test series and three-match unofficial ODI series in Kandy and in Dambulla.

The series starts with the two unofficial tests in Kandy from 28 October followed by the three one-day games in Dambulla from 10 November. Pakistan ‘A’ is due to arrive on 21 November…