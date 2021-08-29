Sri Lanka first-class cricket tournament to be reduced to 15 teams

Sri Lanka’s Major Club tournament will be reduced to 15 teams by the end of the 2023 domestic cricket season as a new cricket structure sees the demotion of 11 teams to the Governors Trophy during the next three seasons.

Under this plan that was approved by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) membership at a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Saturday, all 26 first class clubs will play in two groups of 13 teams each. All 26 clubs will have equal status as opposed to previous years where they played in two different Tiers – Tier A comprising 14 clubs and Tier B with 12 clubs…