Dunith always dedicated to the game, says father Suranga Wellalage

Suranga Wellalage the loving father of Dunith was a very keen cricket lover. As a profession by Business Suranga always likes to see his son Dunith playing games.

He was witness at the Dunith’ s debut game at Pallekele while Daily News caught Dunith Wellalage’ s father Suranga at Pallekele.

“Actually my son is always dedicated to this sport. His ambition is to represent National team but we didn’t think he could have get chance to play National ODI at this early stage”.