Dunith always dedicated to the game, says father Suranga Wellalage

Suranga Wellalage the loving father of Dunith was a very keen cricket lover. As a profession by Business Suranga always likes to see his son Dunith playing games.
He was witness at the Dunith’ s debut game at Pallekele while Daily News caught Dunith Wellalage’ s father Suranga at Pallekele.
“Actually my son is always dedicated to this sport. His ambition is to represent National team but we didn’t think he could have get chance to play National ODI at this early stage”.
Parents, teachers and coaches do perform their duties well but the problems lie with the selectors & the team management of late. In those early days, it was always the best schoolboy Cricketers that represented the National Team. It is the best thing to be adopted today as well because those who have performed brilliantly in their entire school career are equivalent to those who have passed their ALs with the highest grades at the end of their school career. This correct method will prevent and block henchmen of selectors from coming into the National side. Last two decades many a henchman [most of them from Panadura] were allowed to represent the Country who were being average players both at school and in 1st Class Cricket. One such player with limited strokes that cannot last 10 overs even on flat tracks, is asked to open batting right now while many brilliant are being asked to sit out.
I can give several dubious examples of selectors’ jokes. Dilruwan Perera was brought to ope
I can give several dubious examples of selectors’ jokes. A player known for bowling was brought to open the batting against the touring English Team in 2007. Immediately after taking him as an opening batsman to Australia, the captain then was none other than Mahela & one of the selectors was a man from that particular player’s home town. The funniest part of this selection was his ranking of 150th mark in relation to both averages and aggregate of runs in the Premier Division I ODI Tournament[2005/2006] held immediately before his selection in 2007. Not a single media man or the captain queried about this dubious selection incident. [Stats courtesy Cricketarchives].