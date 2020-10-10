Sri Lanka spinner Dilruwan Perera escapes punishment but leaves Colts with 5 others

Sri Lanka and Colombo Colts CC cricketer Dilruwan Perera has escaped punishment following charges of misconduct after apologising to the disciplinary committee over his actions when the inquiry into the incidents was taken up.

Colts CC had temporarily suspended Perera pending an investigation where he is alleged to have acted in a haughty manner criticising team selections […] The club it is learnt has accepted Perera’s apology and told him that he could continue being a member. However Perera it seems has decided to quit the club and along with him another five other cricketers have also resigned.

It is reliably learnt that Perera has moved to Tamil Union along with another member Sadeera Samarawickrama, while Avishka Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya have joined SSC, Hashan Duminda to Saracens SC and Nisala Tharaka to Negombo CC…