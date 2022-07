At a time when teams were favouring wicketkeepers who could significantly contribute with the bat in Test match cricket, Sri Lanka reversed the trend when Ashantha de Mel took the wicket keeping gloves off Kumar Sangakkara and handed it to Prasanna Jayawardene in 2006. By no means it was a popular decision then. The Chairman of Selectors bore the brunt of criticism. It took some time for results to come and then you realized that de Mel in fact had killed two birds with one stone…