De Kock and spinners shine bright as Proteas thrash Sri Lanka to clinch T20 series

The Proteas’ preparation for next month’s ICC World T20 received a major boost after they secured a series victory over Sri Lanka, strolling to a comprehensive win by nine wickets on Sunday…
2 Comments
I feel, this is the time, we support our young team sri lanka, give them some breathing time to resurrect themselves. Our experts and past cricketers have to give them enough support and advice for them to come good, which they can definitely do it. I think Akilas experience should be considered, as it was very much evident in two new comers in the spin department. It is better to focus in what we have at the moment. Aviska with kusal is a good option for the opening slot going forward.
Dasun Shanka was supposed to be a magically good captain? What happened? Not even strong at home how can our idiotic management expect to be successful at the World Cup? Losing Thisara, Malinga, Mathews, Udana in a World Cup year is a great loss. After the World Cup disaster is over, sack all the selectors, sack the technical committee, sack SLC EXCO, and sack Namal too.