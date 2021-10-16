in Featured News

Captain Shanaka backs inexperienced Sri Lanka to ‘go a long way’ at T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka T20 captain Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka may have had a horror year in terms of squad building and preparation, and the biggest tests undoubtedly lie ahead, but that has failed to dull captain Dasun Shanaka’s optimism ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup. Drawing parallels to the vintage side that won the 2014 tournament, the Sri Lanka captain feels that his current side has similar depth and variety, something he believes could see them potentially go a “long way in this tournament” – even if they lack considerably in terms of experience…

Dasun ShanakaICC T20 World Cup 2021Pathum Nissanka

