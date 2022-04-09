Chris Silverwood named Sri Lanka's new head coach

Chris Silverwood, the former England fast bowler, has been signed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on a two-year deal as head coach of the men’s national team. His first series in charge will be the team’s upcoming two-Test tour of Bangladesh in May.

Silverwood was until February the head coach of the England men’s team, but parted ways with the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in the wake of the side’s 4-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia…