Chris Silverwood named Sri Lanka's new head coach

Chris Silverwood, the former England fast bowler, has been signed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on a two-year deal as head coach of the men’s national team. His first series in charge will be the team’s upcoming two-Test tour of Bangladesh in May.
Silverwood was until February the head coach of the England men’s team, but parted ways with the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in the wake of the side’s 4-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia…
Aiyubowan, welcome Silverhood. Credit to SLC in appointing him.I’m sure you will take our team forward.You have a very early opportunity to take revenge from the Aussies when they visit us here.Congrats for a successful stint with Sri Lanka.
Congrats Chris ,welcome on board.Wish you all the success to take Sri Lankan cricket forward.
We are sure you you will love our hospitality. A bit of political turmoil will die down soon, as Asela said before, start with planning a whitewash revenge on Aussies! Aayubowan.