Sri Lanka’s women’s cricket captain Chamari Atapattu left the island to play for Perth Scorchers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

This will be the first time in 11 months that Atapattu will play competitive cricket after playing for Supernovas in the Women’s T20 Challenge organized by BCCI last year.

She was the most successful batter in the Women’s T20 challenge (women’s IPL) having scored back to back half centuries as an opener.