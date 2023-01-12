in Featured News

Casinos, fake prophet marred Sri Lanka's World Cup, report finds

Read full article

Sri Lanka’s inglorious exit from the T20 cricket World Cup in Australia was accompanied by players partying at casinos, corruption and the influence of a fake prophet, an inquiry showed Thursday.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)

Leave a Comment

One Comment

  1. Born again cult (& Burghers) run a grip in the SLC.Vandersay enjoys a free ride all the time.Pastor Jerome, Umpire Lyndal, Ashley Silva,Mohan Silva,Jerome Jayaratna,Sangha,Mahela,Kalpage,Ravin W. Samantha D, Hathura ,Shammi ,Godfrey etc what more proof you want holding all top positions.COPE named Ashley as the worst CEO in the country but he still enjoys & warms it over a decade now.Not just reports we want urgent effective actions.They have stopped the Pirith Ceremony for departing teams which is our culture.Bring an interim board asap .

    0