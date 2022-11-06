Bitterly disappointing to get knocked out of WC

Having come to Australia for the T20 World Cup giving our fans so much hope, it was bitterly disappointing to see the team bowing out without putting up a proper fight. In this campaign, we have beaten four teams – Ireland, Afghanistan, UAE and Netherlands. We lost our away against stronger teams like Australia, England and New Zealand despite being in stronger positions.

We were soundly beaten by even a team like Namibia, for the first time in our history. That defeat took confidence away from us at the very outset of the tournament.