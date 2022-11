Bhanuka Rajapaksa the dashing stroke maker of the Sri Lanka cricket team has withdrawn from the Sri Lanka ODI squad against Afghanistan yesterday evening and returned to Colombo and young SSC player Nuwanidu Fernando is expected to replace him. According to reliable sources, Bhanuka Rajapaksa has requested from SLC to retire from ODI cricket while he stated he is not in good mental state to take part in the Afghan cricket series and wanted to retire from ODI cricket.