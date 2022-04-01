Bhanuka Rajapaksa reveals reason for reversing his decision to retire from international cricket

Sri Lankan cricketer Bhanuka Rajapaksa has opened up on the truth behind his surprise international retirement earlier this year, the factor that led to the announcement, and the reason why he ended up reversing his decision.

“It is a bit controversial to speak the truth. First, I had some family commitments because, in Sri Lanka, the fitness rules are really really strict. For me, I wanted to play cricket rather than focus more on fitness. Because I thought I am 30 and it is a good time to focus on my cricketing career.”