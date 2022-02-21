in Featured News

Bhanuka Rajapaksa left out of Sri Lanka squad for India T20I series over fitness reasons

4.2k Views 0 Comments

Offspinner Ashian Daniel has ridden his excellent List A form into the Sri Lanka men’s T20I squad for India, but there continues to be no room for middle-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who has again been omitted due to lagging fitness standards…

Read full article

Bhanuka RajapaksaSri Lanka Cricket (SLC)Sri Lanka in India 2022

Leave a Comment